Metro Detroit weekend construction list for Oct. 18–21

Here's a list of construction projects and closures around Metro Detroit for the weekend of Oct. 18 through Oct. 21. All work is weather dependent and rainstorms may cause delays or cancellations.

I-75:

Oakland County

NB/SB I-75, South Boulevard to M-24, 1 LANE OPEN, Saturday 7 a.m. to Sunday 5 a.m.

EB M-59 ramp to SB I-75, RAMP CLOSED, Saturday 8 p.m. to Sunday 5 a.m.

Wayne County

NB/SB I-75 CLOSED at Sibley, closed intermittently, Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

NB/SB I-75 ramps to SB M-10, RAMPS CLOSED, Sunday 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

NB I-75 ramp to Ambassador Bridge, RAMP CLOSED, Sunday 4 a.m. to 10 a.m.

SB I-75 Service Drive, Central to Springwells , right lane closed, Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

I-94:

Macomb County

EB 94, 8 Mile to 696, 1 LANE OPEN, Friday 8 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. On/off ramps closed

Wayne County

EB/WB 94, Conner to M-3/Gratiot, 1 LANE OPEN, Saturday 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WB 94 CLOSED, 96 to US-12/Michigan Avenue, closed, Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

EB/WB 94, 275 to US-24/ Telegraph, 1 LANE OPEN, Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

I-375:

Wayne County

SB 375 ramp to Larned , RAMP CLOSED, Sunday 4 a.m. to 11 a.m.

I-696:

Oakland County

EB 696 ramp to Greenfield, ramp closed Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

Jefferson Avenue:

Wayne County

EB Jefferson, Griswold to Randolph, 2 right lanes closed, Sunday 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

M-3 (Gratiot):

Macomb County

SB M-3, 16 Mile/Metro Parkway to 14 Mile, left lane closed, Friday 9 a.m. to Sunday 5 p.m.

Wayne County

NB/SB M-3 ramp to EB 94, RAMP CLOSED, Saturday 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

M-10 (Lodge):

Wayne County

SB M-10 CLOSED, 75 to Jefferson, Sunday 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

NB M-10, Griswold to M-85/Fort, left lane closed, Sunday 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

NB M-10 ramp to WB Jefferson, RAMP CLOSED, Sunday 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

M-39 (Southfield):

Wayne County

NB/SB M-39 ramp to EB 96, RAMPS CLOSED, Friday 8 p.m. to mid-November

M-59:

Macomb County

EB/WB M-59, M-97 to 94, 1 LANE OPEN, moving two right lane closure, Friday 11 p.m. to noon Sunday

Oakland County

WB M-59, Milford Road to Tipsico Lake, 1 LANE OPEN, Saturday 6 a.m. to Monday 3 p.m.

M-85 (Fort Street):

Wayne County

NB/SB M-85 CLOSED, 3rd Street to Griswold, Saturday 7 a.m. to Sunday 6 p.m.

Street to Griswold, Saturday 7 a.m. to Sunday 6 p.m. NB/SB M-85 CLOSED, W. Grand Boulevard to 6th , Sunday 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

, Sunday 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. NB/SB M-85 CLOSED, 3rd to 6th , Sunday 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-12 (Michigan Avenue):

Wayne County

EB/WB US-12 CLOSED, Trumbull to Griswold, Sunday midnight to 4 p.m.

US-24 (Telegraph):

Oakland County

SB US-24, 696 to Franklin, 1 LANE OPEN, Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

NB/SB US-24, CLOSED, County Center Drive to US-24/Dixie Highway, Saturday 5 a.m. to Sunday 8 p.m.

