Metro Detroit weekend construction list for Oct. 18–21

Here's a list of construction projects and closures around Metro Detroit for the weekend of Oct. 18 through Oct. 21. All work is weather dependent and rainstorms may cause delays or cancellations.
I-75:
Oakland County
- NB/SB I-75, South Boulevard to M-24, 1 LANE OPEN, Saturday 7 a.m. to Sunday 5 a.m.
- EB M-59 ramp to SB I-75, RAMP CLOSED, Saturday 8 p.m. to Sunday 5 a.m.
Wayne County
- NB/SB I-75 CLOSED at Sibley, closed intermittently, Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- NB/SB I-75 ramps to SB M-10, RAMPS CLOSED, Sunday 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- NB I-75 ramp to Ambassador Bridge, RAMP CLOSED, Sunday 4 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- SB I-75 Service Drive, Central to Springwells, right lane closed, Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
I-94:
Macomb County
- EB 94, 8 Mile to 696, 1 LANE OPEN, Friday 8 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. On/off ramps closed
Wayne County
- EB/WB 94, Conner to M-3/Gratiot, 1 LANE OPEN, Saturday 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- WB 94 CLOSED, 96 to US-12/Michigan Avenue, closed, Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.
- EB/WB 94, 275 to US-24/ Telegraph, 1 LANE OPEN, Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.
I-375:
Wayne County
- SB 375 ramp to Larned, RAMP CLOSED, Sunday 4 a.m. to 11 a.m.
I-696:
Oakland County
- EB 696 ramp to Greenfield, ramp closed Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.
Jefferson Avenue:
Wayne County
- EB Jefferson, Griswold to Randolph, 2 right lanes closed, Sunday 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.
M-3 (Gratiot):
Macomb County
- SB M-3, 16 Mile/Metro Parkway to 14 Mile, left lane closed, Friday 9 a.m. to Sunday 5 p.m.
Wayne County
- NB/SB M-3 ramp to EB 94, RAMP CLOSED, Saturday 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.
M-10 (Lodge):
Wayne County
- SB M-10 CLOSED, 75 to Jefferson, Sunday 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- NB M-10, Griswold to M-85/Fort, left lane closed, Sunday 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- NB M-10 ramp to WB Jefferson, RAMP CLOSED, Sunday 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.
M-39 (Southfield):
Wayne County
- NB/SB M-39 ramp to EB 96, RAMPS CLOSED, Friday 8 p.m. to mid-November
M-59:
Macomb County
- EB/WB M-59, M-97 to 94, 1 LANE OPEN, moving two right lane closure, Friday 11 p.m. to noon Sunday
Oakland County
- WB M-59, Milford Road to Tipsico Lake, 1 LANE OPEN, Saturday 6 a.m. to Monday 3 p.m.
M-85 (Fort Street):
Wayne County
- NB/SB M-85 CLOSED, 3rd Street to Griswold, Saturday 7 a.m. to Sunday 6 p.m.
- NB/SB M-85 CLOSED, W. Grand Boulevard to 6th, Sunday 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- NB/SB M-85 CLOSED, 3rd to 6th, Sunday 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.
US-12 (Michigan Avenue):
Wayne County
- EB/WB US-12 CLOSED, Trumbull to Griswold, Sunday midnight to 4 p.m.
US-24 (Telegraph):
Oakland County
- SB US-24, 696 to Franklin, 1 LANE OPEN, Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.
- NB/SB US-24, CLOSED, County Center Drive to US-24/Dixie Highway, Saturday 5 a.m. to Sunday 8 p.m.
