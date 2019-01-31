Metro Detroit women share wisdom, struggles through podcasts

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - More and more women are podcasting, closing a gender gap.

Metro Detroit women have their voices amplified through Motor City Woman, a podcast studio in Southfield.

Robin Kinnie is the CEO of Motor City Woman. Along with local doctors, businesswomen, authors and local moms, they hope to share, relate to and help other women.

"It's more important now than ever for women to start coming to the table, leaning in a little bit more, standing together and sharing their own wisdom, sharing their own struggles because we can only learn from our past," said Blessing Adesiyan, CEO of the Mother Honestly podcast.

Kinnie said she started Motor City Woman because there was a lack of female representation in podcasting. She said it was tough at first because people didn't see the need for what she was doing, but she managed to make it work.

Together, Metro Detroit women use the platform to share wisdom with other women.

Kinnie also wants Detroiters to know about Audio Engineers of Detroit, a program that prepares people for jobs in audio engineering and connects them with jobs.

Hear more about the podcasts the women appear on in the video above.

