Metro Detroiters feeling emotional impact of mass shootings

DETROIT - With the tragedies in El Paso and Dayton becoming more frequent, more Americans than ever before are feeling the impact of gun violence. That includes residents of Metro Detroit.

The mass shootings over the weekend personally devastated dozens of families in those communities as they face a future without the people they loved, who were taken from them in two grotesque acts of violence.

Many who responded have changed their behavior. Some workplaces are offering active shooter training at work. Some said they avoid crowded places and try to sit facing the door in restaurants.

Dr. Phillip Lanzisera, a clinical psychologist at Henry Ford Hospital, said nobody can avoid the emotional impact of the shootings.

For some, the emotional impact is a call to self-reflection. Others process the violence, not with fear, or anxiety, but with a wash of sadness.

Lanzisera said the message for all of us is to not carry the feelings around by yourself and that in the end, we're all in this together.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.