MI GOP candidate accused of discriminating against troupe of drag performers with Down syndrome

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan alleges a Republican candidate for Congress has discriminated against a troupe of drag performers with Down syndrome.

The civil rights group filed a complaint Thursday with the Michigan Civil Rights Department against Peter Meijer, one of several GOP candidates running to replace the newly declared independent Rep. Justin Amash.

Meijer denied access to the U.K.-based Drag Syndrome for a performance in a Grand Rapids building he owns.

