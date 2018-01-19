Michigan AG will investigate events at MSU surrounding Larry Nassar case

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees is asking the state Attorney General to investigate the events surrounding the wide-ranging sexual abuse case of former doctor Larry Nassar.

“The testimony of Nassar’s victims this week made many of us, including me, listen to the survivors and the community in a different way. It is clear to the Board and me that a review by the Attorney General’s Office can provide the answers people need. As I told the Attorney General in December, MSU will fully cooperate with any inquiry by law enforcement authorities. I hope this review will help the survivors and the entire MSU community heal and move forward," University president Lou Anna K. Simon said in a statement.

Michigan AG Bill Schuette has agreed to investigate:

"A full and complete review, report and recommendation of what occurred at Michigan State University is required and I will provide that. However, this week and the coming weeks are time for the survivors of Larry Nassar to have their day in court, and I refuse to upstage their time for healing."

The student paper at the university called for Simon's resignation on Thursday.

