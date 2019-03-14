Michigan Amber Alert: 5-year-old Paradise boy found safe, suspects in custody

DETROIT - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 5-year-old boy from the town of Paradise, in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Michigan State Police say the boy, Zephaniau George Cunningham, was found safe and two suspects are in custody.

The AMBER Alert has been canceled. Child located safe and suspects in custody. — Michigan State Police (@MichStatePolice) March 14, 2019

Investigators were searching for two men in connection with the child's disappearance: George Stephen Cunningham, 53, and John Stygler, who were thought to be traveling with Cunningham and the abducted child, officials said on the Michigan AMBER Alert Facebook page.

