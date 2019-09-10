Michigan assistant attorney general resigns after admitting to improper relationship

LANSING, Mich. - A prosecutor who has made his living trying sex offenders is accused of his own sexual wrongdoing.

Assistant Attorney General Brian Kolodziej resigned from his position after he admitted to an improper relationship.

Kolodziej is from Birmingham and worked at the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office prosecuting criminal sexual conduct cases. He began working in the attorney general's office a year ago. Now, he's facing the possibility of losing his license and even facing serious charges.

Kolodziej prosecuted the criminal sexual conduct case of Ian Elliot, the Central Michigan University student government president who pleaded no contest to assaulting two CM co-eds and received one to 15 years in prison.

Last Thursday, Michigan State Police told Attorney General Dana Nessel that Kolodziej started an intimate relationship with one of the two victims in the case that lasted from April until last month.

"To say that I am horrified and disgusted is really an understatement," Nessel said.

Kolodziej admitted to the relationship. Nessel reported the case to the attorney grievance commission for ethical violations and the Michigan State Police are investigating whether to charge him criminally.

"I have never heard of a prosecutor involved in this kind of a relationship in a case, much less a victim on a sexual assault case," she said.

Nessel said she's now requiring all staffers to get training and will look to see if anyone else in her office knew about this improper relationship. Kolodziej prosecuted a number of cases that have now all been called into question, including the Elliott case.

"We are going to insure the integrity of any convictions," she said.

