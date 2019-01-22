Michigan-based Gale debuts first encyclopedia of LGBTQ history

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Michigan-based education and tech company Gale has released the first encyclopedia dedicated to Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) history.

Gale says this new encyclopedia is the first authoritative academic resource of its kind with an international focus on the history of the LGBTQ community.

"Gale created the Global Encyclopedia of LGBTQ History to address the lack of academic, international LGBTQ content available for libraries and researchers," said Paul Gazzolo, senior vice president and general manager at Gale. "While other reference titles exist on LGBTQ topics, this new encyclopedia is the first authoritative academic resource that truly provides a global perspective on LGBTQ history."

The Global Encyclopedia of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) History is a three-volume, set that delivers a worldwide view of the LGBTQ experience, covering prominent figures and events globally in areas such as activism, art, literature, film, health and sociology across nearly 70 countries. It's written by academics who not only have subject matter expertise, but also regional expertise in the field of LGBTQ theory.

The Global Encyclopedia of LGBTQ History offers:

A global view of the history of LGBTQ , both the advancements and challenges.

both the advancements and challenges. Up-to-date, hard-to-find content on LGBTQ history, all in one reference title.

Extensive coverage of nearly 70 countries , with additional countries represented throughout the encyclopedia.

, with additional countries represented throughout the encyclopedia. More than 1,800 pages that complement university courses in a variety of disciplines, including history, literature, psychology, sociology, American studies and others.

including history, literature, psychology, sociology, American studies and others. 383 entries written by academics from around the world, with nearly half of entries written by international contributors, representing 35 different countries.

316 full-color photos and illustrations, including a thematic outline and comprehensive index.

Rich cross-referencing to help students and researchers make connections between entries.

For more information or to request a trial, visit the Global Encyclopedia of LGBTQ History webpage.

