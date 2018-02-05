Michigan bill would expand state's bottle deposit law to include almost all beverages

LANSING - A bill in the Michigan House could expand your bottle return options, in an effort to improve the state's recycling.

Rep. Jon Hoadley of Kalamazoo introduced a bill (HB 5486) that would expand Michigan's current bottle deposit law to include all beverages packaged in metal, plastic or glass, with the exception of milk.

Currently, soft drinks, soda water, carbonated water and beer can be returned for deposit money. The proposed law would open returns to water bottles.

Gov. Rick Snyder, in his recent State of the State address, spoke about his disappointment with the state's recycling.

"We have to do more, it's for our own good, and it's for the well-being of our society and our world," Snyder said.

The bill has been referred to the Committee on Natural Resources. Read a draft below:

