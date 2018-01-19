Michigan bill would let charter schools tap into public school funds

LANSING - The Republican-led Michigan legislature passed a controversial bill this week that would allow more public money to go to charter and cyber schools.

The bill would allow charter and cyber schools to tap into enhancement millages.

Democrats are calling it a slap in the face to Michigan taxpayers.

"Taxpayers should be outraged," said Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo (D), of Detroit. "Senate Bill 574 is wrong. Taxpayers are really being screwed if you will."

Rep. Daniela Garcia (R) told WPBN that it's unfair charter schools have to raise money to repair their buildings.

"Where the traditional schools, the voters go out and vote for that and the taxpayers are on the dime for that," said Garcia. "What folks need to remember is that both are public schools."

The bill now heads to Gov. Snyder's desk.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.