Michigan boy dies after collapsing during football practice

SARANAC, Mich. - Officials say a 13-year-old western Michigan boy who collapsed during football practice has died at a hospital.

The boy, identified as a Saranac Community Schools 7th grader Skylar Lasby, collapsed Wednesday during a non-contact drill and was flown to a hospital. Both school and hospital officials say Lasby died hours later.

A cause of death was not immediately available.

Saranac Community Schools Superintendent Jason Smith released the following statement:

“With a heavy heart Saranac Community Schools is mourning the loss of one of our very own 7th graders. The student passed away late last night at the hospital, after a medical emergency during the Saranac Community Youth Football practice. “Supports are available at the school from local counseling agencies and school districts. Supports will be in place district-wide for as long as needed. “Most importantly, please keep the family in your thoughts as they work through this difficult time. Please also keep our students, staff, and community in your thoughts as well.”

District officials say counseling and other resources are available for staff and students as needed.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.