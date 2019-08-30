Michigan boy who died after football practice had heart condition

SARANAC, Mich. - Officials say a western Michigan boy who died after collapsing during football practice had a heart condition.

Dr. David Start of the Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office tells WOOD-TV on Friday that Skylar Lasby suffered sudden cardiac death caused by an abnormal heartbeat. The Saranac Community Schools 7th-grader collapsed Wednesday evening during a non-contact drill and died hours later at a hospital.

Start says the investigation continues but there were no signs of trauma or infection.

An obituary posted online by Lake Funeral Homes says 12-year-old Skylar enjoyed football, fishing and camping, and was an avid fan of the University of Michigan. He is survived by his parents and several siblings.

The schools’ Facebook page says a funeral is planned Wednesday at Saranac Junior/Senior High School.

Saranac Community Schools Superintendent Jason Smith released the following statement:

“With a heavy heart Saranac Community Schools is mourning the loss of one of our very own 7th graders. The student passed away late last night at the hospital, after a medical emergency during the Saranac Community Youth Football practice. “Supports are available at the school from local counseling agencies and school districts. Supports will be in place district-wide for as long as needed. “Most importantly, please keep the family in your thoughts as they work through this difficult time. Please also keep our students, staff, and community in your thoughts as well.”

District officials say counseling and other resources are available for staff and students as needed.

