Michigan Buffalo Wild Wings manager fired after video shows him choking customer

The downtown Grand Rapids Buffalo Wild Wings has fired a manager who was caught on camera choking a man at the restaurant. (WOOD)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The manager of a Michigan Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant has been fired after video showed him choking a customer.

Video of the incident at the Downtown Grand Rapids restaurant surfaced on social media last weekend, according to WOOD.

The video shows two employees talking to a man before one of them suddenly grabs him by the neck. After some time, the man being choked falls to the ground before other employees drag his body away from the view of the camera.

The incident was captured on the restaurant's surveillance camera. The employee who choked the man was identified as the manager of the restaurant.

Watch the video below from WOOD:

"We're extremely disappointed about this," said Jean Lanfear, the vice president of human resources for JK&T Wings, Inc., the franchisee of the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant. "We have terminated the manager who doesn't embody the Buffalo Wild Wings culture."

Lanfear tells WOOD the man who was choked had come in "very drunk," and was "creating chaos."

"It wasn't the first time," Lanfear said.

The video was posted by a former employee who got the video from a current employee who asked him to post it.

The investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.