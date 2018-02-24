Michigan DNR seeking food truck to operate on Detroit's Belle Isle

DETROIT - To expand food options at Detroit's Belle Isle, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is taking bids for a food truck to operate at the state park.

The selected concessionaire will work with the park staff to create a variety of food options.

“The contractor will have the ability to create appropriate food-themed events,” Karis Floyd, manager of Belle Isle Park and Milliken State Park and Harbor, said. “One of the things we have observed is that food trucks are popular with visitors because of the variety of food they offer and the community atmosphere they create."

Bids are due by March 22 at 2 p.m. View the bid packet here.

Prospective bidders are encouraged to attend an on-site meeting at the park on March 12 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. or from 6-7 p.m. at the Kids’ Row building.

