Michigan father, 5-year-old son killed in house fire on Drummond Island

Kyle Messenger and his five-year-old son died in a house fire on Drummond Island (Photo courtesy of Morgan Ashley/WPBN).

DRUMMOND ISLAND, Mich. - A man and his 5-year-old son have died in a house fire on Drummond Island in northern Michigan.

Chippewa County authorities identified the father as 30-year-old Kyle Messenger. The fire was reported around 10 p.m. Sunday.

No other details were released. Drummond Island is off the eastern edge of the Upper Peninsula in Lake Huron.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.

