Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder lowers flags to honor Sen. John McCain

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff this week to honor U.S. Senator John McCain, who passed away on Saturday.

Flags will be lowered from Wednesday, Aug. 29 to Sunday, Sept. 2.

The flags will be lowered beginning Wednesday with a public viewing in Arizona, until Sunday when he will be laid to rest following a private service in Maryland.

“Sen. John McCain made an incredible, positive impact on our country and on all who call it home. He was a hero and public servant who worked each and every day to make this country better. Sen. McCain will be remembered for his service to the American people, both as an elected official and a military member,” Snyder said. “Sue and I send our deepest condolences to Sen. McCain’s loved ones during this trying time. It is my hope that we will come together as a nation and honor his legacy.”

Following the death of Sen. John McCain on Saturday, politicians and supporters across the country were left remembering the legacy of a strong political figure who withstood a Washington career that spanned four decades, two failed presidential bids and a life-changing military career that included being held captive as a prisoner of war for more than five years.

After being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer last year, he began planning his own funeral, which many expected to be as grand and prominent as his life. On Sunday, his family released the details of his memorial service, which will take place for five days this week in three different cities. Here's what we know.

