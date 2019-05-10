Michigan governor signs bill to forgive 4 additional snow days for this school year

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a bill to forgive four additional snow days for the 2018-19 school year.

Whitmer signed House Bill 4206 after schools across the state dealt with extremely cold temperatures during the year. The temperatures prompted a state of emergency in Michigan.

"Our state continues to experience more erratic and extreme weather patterns every year, which affects our schools, economy and way of life," Whitmer said. "This legislation will provide certainty to families and school districts who need to prepare for the end of the school year, but we need to get serious about tackling this problem in the future and ensuring that students receive a quality education."

Under the current law, public schools can cancel up to six school days per year without needing to make them up. School officials can ask the Michigan Department of Education to forgive an additional three days.

Many school districts across Michigan faced double-digit snow days during the 2018-19 school year due to record low temperatures and wind chills.

House Bill 4206 was sponsored by Rep. Ben Frederick and will take effect immediately, officials said.

