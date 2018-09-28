Michigan high schools considering adding video games as varsity sport

DETROIT - It’s called esports and it may just be the biggest thing you know nothing about.

Professional video gamers are raking in tens of thousands of dollars at competitions, including a custom-built Esports Arena Las Vegas that opened up recently.

Esports are where professional video gamers, play and compete in video games and that sport could be taking over high schools across Michigan.

“Certainly, we've been paying attention to these sports worlds for a couple of years and in the last year this has really, really, picked up,” said director of brand management Andy Frushour with Michigan High School Athletic Association.

Frushour said there are plans to turn this new sport into a varsity sport in high schools, just like football and basketball.

“It might be the future, it might be that esports is a varsity sport, you’ll see it on their letter jackets, that maybe the case,” said Frushour.

We asked some Local 4 viewers if they considered video gaming a real sport.

“I mean if you want to take it that route, you can, I can see that working,” said Lamrr Ward.

“The idea that you can be considered the same equalness, with varsity, I think that’s a beautiful idea,” said Aval Grewall.

“I would say no,” said Michael Stallworth.

The Athletic Association said they will only focus on games that builds or incorporates teamwork. Of course you’ll see Madden or NBA Live, but there will be no violent games.

The association is also considering girls wrestling and boys volleyball.

