Michigan Humane Society making it easier for Hurricane Michael victims to find their pets

MICHIGAN - On Saturday morning, the Michigan Humane Society took in a transport of animals from the Florida Panhandle.

The animals were not displaced by Hurricane Michael. They were already in the shelters before the storm and were moved to make room for animals displaced by the hurricane.

This will help provide more room in the shelter so owners have an easier time looking for their missing pets.

At this time, the animals are receiving medical attention, and the veterinary team at MHS will determine what, if any, additional care is needed prior to placement.

