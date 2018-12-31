Michigan law enforcement targets drunk drivers for New Year's Eve

DETROIT - New Year’s Eve is here and while the weather isn’t quite cooperating, thousands of people will head out tonight to celebrate the start of 2019 with a toast at midnight.

While this is one of the happiest days of the year remember to make sure it’s not one of the worst days of your life. Law enforcement will be out in full force tonight looking for signs of people driving under the influence.

Sterling Heights Police Lt. Mario Bastianelli said they'll be looking for any traffic violations.

"The legal blood alcohol limit to drive is .08 but if you’ve had a few and you’re not quite sure if you’re above or below that number," Bastianelli said. "Play it safe. Plan ahead there’s a lot of resources out there that can give you a ride."

Resources like Uber, Lyft, or a licensed taxi company can all save you from getting a very expensive ticket and possibly jail time.

"You know there’s serious ramifications for driving under the influence wether it’s 1st, 2nd, or 3rd offense - you know it’s very costly," Bastianelli said.

Now, on a night like tonight, some of those resources like Uber and Lyft could be a little busy, so be patient with pickup times and remember if there’s a surcharge going on that makes your ride a little more expensive than normal. Just remember a $50 ride home is a lot cheaper than a $10,000 ticket for drinking and driving -- and certainly nothing compared to the cost of somebody’s life.

