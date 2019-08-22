Michigan lawmakers push new initiative to preserve funding for Great Lakes

LANSING, Mich. - President Donald Trump's administration is looking to cut spending on lake preservation in its budget proposals.

Michigan's U.S. Senators have teamed up to move the Great Lakes to the forefront when it comes to government funding.

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters and Sen. Debbie Stabenow are stepping in, leading the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. The new bill would raise Great Lakes funding for ecological study, repair and tourism promotion from $300 million to $450 million.

"There are so many new challenges and continued challenges that in order to stay on top of it, we need the additional resources," Stabenow said.

The bill would be a continuing resolution that would look to fund the Great Lakes protections for the next five years. The expectation is the bill will come up for a vote in Washington as early as this fall.

