Michigan Lottery: Woman 'almost passed out' after winning $500K on scratch off ticket

LANSING, Mich. - A Leelanau County woman plans to spruce up here home after winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Platinum Wild Time instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her ticket at the Empire EZ Mart, located at 9988 West Front Street in Empire.

“I scratched the ticket off as soon as I got to my car with it,” said the player. “I almost passed out when I saw I won $500,000. I was so excited, I could barely drive home!”

The lucky player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to purchase new furniture and update the flooring in her home.

“I still can’t believe I’m sitting here. I feel numb,” the player said.

Players have won more than $35 million playing Platinum Wild Time, which launched in October 2017. Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $500,000. More than $11 million in prizes remain, including one $500,000 top prize, 26 $10,000 prizes, and 53 $1,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 11,000 retailers across the state.

In 2017, Lottery players won more than $960 million playing instant games.

