OLATHE, Kan. - A Michigan man allegedly blackmailed a Kansas teen to get the child to send him sexually explicit videos on Snapchat.

Martez Hurst, 22, is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of blackmail after he used the social media app to coerce the victim.

According to the Kansas City Star, court documents say Hurst told police he tried to commit similar crimes against about 20 other females.

