Michigan man dies after being pinned under slab of concrete while working on porch

Authorities and civilians try to get a man out of a hole after he was pinned by a concrete slab on July 16, 2019, in Grand Blanc Township. (WDIV)

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Michigan man has died after he was pinned under a slab of concrete Tuesday while working on the porch of a home, officials said.

Grand Blanc Township police were called at 10:33 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 6100 block of Salt Lick Circle.

Officers found a 67-year-old man pinned beneath a large slab of concrete. They said he had been removing a porch slab when it collapsed.

An officer and civilians jumped into the hole and lifted the concrete off the man, allowing him to breathe, police said.

Grand Blanc Township firefighters arrived, got the man out of the hole and transported him to Ascension Genesys Hospital with critical injuries, officials said.

The man died at the hospital, police said.

Grand Blanc Township police Chief Ron Wiles said the man was a relative of the homeowner.

The incident is still under investigation.

Firefighters work to pull a man out of a hole after he was pinned by a concrete slab on July 16, 2019, in Grand Blanc Township. (WDIV)

