Michigan man dies in trench collapse

IMLAY, Mich. - On Thursday at around 12:54 p.m., the Lapeer County Central Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a trench cave-in at a construction site in the 4000 block of south Almont.

Imlay police and fire personnel arrived at the scene. Officers immediately jumped into the hole, along with the person who had made the call, and started to dig the man out by hand.

The man was located within five minutes. He had severe head trauma, and died from his injuries, authorities said.

He was identified as a 38-year-old Dryden resident, and turned over to the Lapeer County Medical Examiners Officer. His name is not being released pending notification of family and the ongoing investigation.

An Imlay city fire department member was slightly injured and taken in for check up then released.

