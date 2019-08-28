Michigan man faces life in prison after allegedly killing wife by putting heroin in her cereal

DAVISON, Mich. - Prosecutors said a man put heroin in his wife's cereal and milk, killing her.

The alleged incident happened at a home on Bay Street in Davison in 2014. Jason Harris was charged with premeditated murder and is facing life in prison.

Davison Mayor Tim Bishop recalled a chaotic scene nearly five years ago, when Christina Harris was found dead in a home down the street from where he lives. She had recently given birth to her second child.

"It was hard for me to formulate what was going on and it was really tough to see and then the story started trickling into different things and that day adds up in my head," Bishop said.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Christina Harris' husband, Jason Harris, had a history of seeing other women outside their marriage. He allegedly told coworkers he wanted his wife gone. The prosecutor said at one point Jason Harris hired a hit man.

"Jason paid $5,000 to a guy to kill Christina and while this alleged hit man was doing surveillance on her the hit man was caught by police with a firearm," Leyton said.

The alleged hitman was on parole and sent back to prison. Investigators said Jason Harris then took matters into his own hands.

"We believe Jason Harris murdered his wife, we believe he put heroin into her cereal and milk the night she died," Leyton said.

Two years after Christina Harris' death was ruled an accidental overdose, a key piece of evidence was located at her parents house.

"Police were able to secure three plastic packages of Christina's frozen breast milk placed in a cooler. All three were submitted to the crime lab. In each instance no controlled substance was detected," Leyton said.

Leyton said after years of piecing the case together, they finally had enough evidence to arrest Jason Harris. Bishop said he's glad for persistent police work.

"It's a relief to know justice is being served and the community can count on the police to do their job," Bishop said.

Leyton is looking at the $120,000 Harris received in life insurance after the death of his wife. Jason Harris is expected back in court next month.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.