Michigan man facing charges after allegedly shooting son in the face

JACKSON, Mich. - A Michigan man intentionally shot his 2-year-old son in the face during a fight with the child's mother, police said.

ORIGINAL STORY: Michigan father allegedly shot 2-year-old during fight with boy's mom

Michael Glance of Jackson County’s Blackman Township was arraigned by video Thursday on charges of assault with intent to murder. He is being held on a $10 million bond.

According to Jackson County prosecutors, Glance held a handgun to his son's head during the argument that happened Tuesday. He squeezed the trigger, but it never fired.

Prosecutors said when the mother tried fleeing the scene with the child, Glance followed them with the shotgun and shot the child in the face as he was sitting in his car seat.

As of Friday, the child was listed in critical condition.

Donations to the family can be made to Ryker Glance PO Box 10 Concord, Michigan 49237

