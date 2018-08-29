Michigan man facing federal charges for illegal bitcoin exchange now charged with child porn

A Michigan man already facing federal charges for operating an unlicensed bitcoin exchange is now facing charges related to child pornography.

Bradley Anthony Stetkiw was charged with operating an unlicensed money transmitting business in October 2017.

According to the indictment, Stetkiw went by the name “SaltandPepper” on a website called LocalBitcoins and would meet customers at a Tim Hortons restaurant and sell bitcoins at a premium.

Authorities say Stetkiw bought, sold and brokered deals for hundreds of thousands of dollars in bitcoins while failing to comply with the money transmitting business registration requirements set forth in Title 31, United States Code, Section 5330.

Undercover agents allegedly bought over $55 thousand worth of Bitcoin from Stetkiw over the course of six meetings. Authorities said Stetkiw also brokered a deal with an out-of-state seller.

In new charges announced Wednesday, investigators said Stetkiw knowingly received child porn between March 2017 and October 2017.

According to documents, Stetkiw possessed material that contained an image of a minor under the age of 12-years-old.

Read the charging document below:

