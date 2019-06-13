Michigan man files lawsuit in melon salmonella outbreak

CDC via CNN

A Michigan man has filed a lawsuit in connection to the pre-cut melon salmonella outbreak earlier this year.

The salmonella outbreak, reported in April, was linked to pre-cut melon sold at Kroger, Target, Trader's Joe's, Walmart and Amazon.com under the Whole Foods label.

The outbreak affected more than 110 people in 10 different states, including in Michigan.

The lawsuit, filed June 5, alleges that he ate Salmonella tainted pre-cut melon packaged by Caito Foods. After eating pre-cut melon, he became ill and was hospitalized. During his hospitalization, he was diagnosed with Salmonella and learned that he was part of the pre-cut melon Salmonella outbreak.

The CDC said illnesses started on March 4 and continued to April 8. Thirty-two people have been hospitalized. The youngest infected consumer was less than a year old, and the oldest was 98. No deaths have been reported.

Salmonella is to blame for 1 million cases of foodborne illness in the United States every year, according to the CDC.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.