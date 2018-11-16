Michigan man who was shot, killed by other hunter on private land identified

DNR says a man from downstate was shot and killed while hunting on private land. (WPBN)

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. - A man was shot and killed while hunting on a private land in Northern Michigan Thursday afternoon, the Michigan DNR said.

At about 1 p.m. Thursday, a conservation officer and South Torch Lake EMS personnel were dispatched to a reported hunting accident near the intersection of West Elder Road and Northeast Torch Lake Drive, which is located near the village of Alden, roughly 20 miles northeast of Traverse City.

Justin Beutel, 38, of Sanford was pronounced dead at the scene. Upon arrival, Albert and EMS responders found Beutel unresponsive. First aid was administered but he did not recover.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that Mr. Beutel was deer hunting on private property and was apparently shot by another subject hunting nearby,” said Lt. James Gorno, a district law supervisor with the DNR.

The second hunter, who is not being identified, is a 45-year-old Gaylord man. Gorno said the two men were not hunting together and it is believed that they do not know each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

Regular firearm deer hunting season started on Thursday in Michigan.

