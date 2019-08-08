Michigan men charged with drop-kicking cat to death in disturbing video, officials say

LANSING, Mich. - Two Michigan men have been charged after one filmed the other drop-kicking a cat to death in a dark parking lot, officials said.

Animal control officials said they received a disturbing video of a man drop-kicking a cat in a parking lot. Authorities said they later found the cat dead.

The incident happened in early July at the LaRoy Froh apartment complex in the 2400 block of Reo Road in Lansing.

Brandon Coney and Kian Miller Jr., both of Lansing, are facing charges of second-degree killing and torturing an animal.

Brandon Coney (WDIV)

Kian Miller Jr. (WDIV)

They were arraigned Thursday and are scheduled to return to court Aug. 16. They are being held at the Ingham County Jail.

Coney and Miller face up to seven years in prison and $5,000 in fines.

"This is a great community that takes a strong stance on animals being treated fairly," Ingham County Animal Control Director Jodi LeBombard said. "We do not tolerate cruelty acts to our animals."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.