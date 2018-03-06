Michigan mother back in court Tuesday for vaccination case

PONTIAC, Mich. - A nationally known court case continues Tuesday morning as a mother fights for her right to decide if her son should be vaccinated or not.

Rebecca Bredow, of Ferndale, will be in an Oakland County court Tuesday morning. She made national headlines after being sent to jail for violating an agreement to have her son vaccinated. However, Bredow said she never agreed to vaccinate her son and her previous lawyer never explained the agreement.

Tuesday's hearing is an evidentiary hearing, which means Bredow will provide religious beliefs and opt-out options, among other things, to the judge. Bredow's new lawyer, Clarence Dass, said Michigan laws allow people to opt out of vaccinating their children.

"All you have to do is attend a class at the health department once every year to do so, and Rebecca has done that," Dass said.

Bredow's son was given vaccinations while she was in jail. She had lost primary custody of him.

Now the case is back in front of a judge reviewing evidence while Bredow sites her religious beliefs as the reason she didn't want her son vaccinated.

But with custody now split between Bredow and the boy's father, things get tricky as to who makes this type of medical decision for the child. That will be one of the many things discussed at the hearing.

