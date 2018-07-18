Michigan newlyweds killed in crash just weeks after wedding

Logan Thunderland Allbaugh, 24, of Holland, and his wife Hannah Mae Kwekel, 22, of Zeeland (WOOD TV8)

HEATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities say a young husband and wife have died in a crash in western Michigan just a few weeks after they were married.

The Allegan County sheriff’s office says three vehicles were involved in Tuesday’s crash in Heath Township.

The sheriff’s office says 24-year-old Logan Thunderland Allbaugh and 22-year-old Hannah Mae Kwekel died in the crash. A statement from the office said they’d been married for two weeks, but a registry under their names listed a June 23 wedding had been planned.

Preliminary information indicates the Holland, Michigan-area couple’s vehicle was struck by a vehicle that apparently failed to obey a stop sign. The couple’s vehicle then was struck by another vehicle. One of the other drivers had minor injuries and the other wasn’t hurt.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.