Michigan officer arrests his own son after string of break-ins

EAST JORDAN, Mich. - A Michigan police officer arrested three 19-year-olds for a string of break-ins last week. One of the suspects was his own son.

The East Jordan Police Department handled the investigation before handing it over to the Charlevoix County Sheriff's Office, WPBN reports.

The investigation had been following the same three men for store and car break-ins.

Last Thursday, the manager of Fast Fill in East Jordan arrived at his gas station to find police outside and the front window shattered.

“Sure enough, they broke in and we didn’t know much at that point, besides that they already had them in custody," said store manager Anthony Castle to WPBN.

Police said the men also broke the glass door at a party store nearby, but couldn't get inside.

The three 19-year-olds were arrested by an East Jordan officer. One of the suspects, Nicholas Seese, is the son of the arresting officer.

“Officer Seese did the absolute right thing in this case," said Charlevoix County Sheriff Chuck Vondra. "He arrested the three young men, including his son. It’s a tough decision, it’s a tough spot to be in, but he did the absolute right thing and the people of East Jordan should be proud of him.”

All three men are facing felony charges.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.