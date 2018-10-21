Michigan photographer seeking public's assistance in locating couple in photograph

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A Grand Rapids photographer is challenging the internet to find a newly-engaged couple.

WOODTV reported Matthew Dippel captured their proposal at Yosemite National Park, but he has no idea who they are. Dippel, who works as a freelance photographer, and a friend were on a road trip out west when he took the photo.

"It was truly an incredible place honestly," said Dippel.

The picture was taken at Taft Point at Yosemite National Park, a place popular with photographers.

"We kinda planned it out so we would hit sunset at Taft Point," said Dippel.

Dippel is now on a mission to find the couple in the picture.

"I looked at my camera right after to make sure that I actually got it, and I was wowed. That's an incredible shot," said Dippel.

Dippel now wants to share the photo with the newly engaged couple.

"I walked over there to go try to figure out who the couple was. I asked maybe 20-25 people, and nobody knew who they were," said Dippel.

The couple was gone, but Dippel hasn't given up.

Twitter help, idk who these two are but I hope this finds them. I took this at Taft Point at Yosemite National Park, on October 6th, 2018. pic.twitter.com/Rdzy0QqFbY — Matthew Dippel (@DippelMatt) October 17, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.