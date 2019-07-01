Michigan police begin 4th of July impaired driving crackdown

DETROIT - Stepped up impaired driving enforcement will take place July 1-14 across the state of Michigan.

Law enforcement officers from police departments, sheriff’s offices and the Michigan State Police are encouraging motorists "to celebrate the 4th of July holiday with caution and have a plan to get home safely," reads a statement from police.

They want to remind drivers that any form of impaired driving is illegal.

"Driving while impaired is completely preventable as are the deaths and injuries that result from this behavior,” said Michael Prince, the Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP) director. “The campaign is designed to inform the public that additional patrols will be out in force, and they should make alternate arrangements for transportation before drinking. There is absolutely zero tolerance for impaired driving in Michigan."

According to police, during last year’s 4th of July holiday there were seven traffic fatalities with at least one crash involving alcohol.

During this crackdown, officers will be on the look out for motorists under the influence of drugs and alcohol. In Michigan, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .08 or higher, although motorists can be arrested at any BAC level if an officer believes they are impaired. Michigan has what is commonly referred to as a zero-tolerance drugged driving law.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is supported with federal traffic safety funds provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and coordinated by the OHSP.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.