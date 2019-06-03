Michigan police to crack down on aggressive driving near commercial trucks on I-94

Michigan State Police are partnering in a new enforcement campaign that focuses on aggressive driving near commercial trucks on I-94.

Here's the info:

A new enforcement campaign, Ticketing Aggressive Cars and Trucks (TACT), will focus on aggressive driving by passenger vehicles and commercial drivers along I-94 between Jackson and Taylor. The campaign combines outreach and education with enforcement to encourage safe driving around trucks.

“Crashes between commercial motor vehicles and passenger vehicles often result in serious and fatal injuries,” said Dr. Daniel Blower, chair of the Michigan Truck Safety Commission. “The TACT campaign focuses on enforcement and education efforts for both car and truck drivers to reduce crashes, fatalities and serious injuries. There will be zero tolerance for aggressive driving.”

Crashes involving commercial motor vehicles have increased 15 percent in the past five years. Between 2014 and 2018, 86 people were either killed or seriously injured while traveling on I-94 in Jackson, Washtenaw and Wayne counties. In 2018, there were 14,803 commercial motor vehicle involved crashes statewide.

Motor carrier officers and troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson, Brighton and Metro South posts will conduct TACT enforcement activities along I-94 in Jackson, Washtenaw and Wayne counties. The campaign will be centered on a two-week enforcement period, June 3-7 and June 10-14. Enforcement will occur Monday through Friday each week, between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

During the campaign, officers will be on the lookout for violations by both passenger vehicles and commercial motor vehicles such as improper lane use, careless and reckless driving, speeding, following too closely, and failure to yield the right-of-way.

To increase awareness and encourage compliance, TACT advertising has been placed on billboards along I-94, on social media, and can be heard on southeast Michigan radio stations throughout the month. The messages encourage drivers to leave more space for trucks by allowing one car length for every 10 miles of speed.

TACT enforcement and public information efforts are funded by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and Michigan Truck Safety Commission. A similar program was conducted in west Michigan in 2013 and has occurred in several other states.



