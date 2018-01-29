Michigan prison to close due to decline in state's prisoner population

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. - A Michigan prison will close in March due to a significant decline in the prison population statewide, according to Michigan Department of Corrections.

The West Shoreline Correctional Facility in Muskegon Heights is expected to close March 24.

“We’re grateful for all the hard work of West Shoreline staff and will continue to support them as we wind down operations at the facility,” MDOC Director Heidi Washington said. “Closures are challenging, but this represents a step in the right direction as we focus on giving offenders the skills they need to be successful in the community so they do not return to prison.”

MDOC says the state’s prison population declined by more than 7 percent over the last three years, attributing a renewed focus on prisoner education and vocational training to the decline.

The state’s prison population dropped to below 40,000 for the first time in more than 20 years.

Michigan’s peak prison population was in March 2007 when it stood at 51,554.

Michigan’s recidivism rate is one of the lowest in the country at 29.8 percent, according to MDOC.

MDOC has closed and consolidated 26 facilities and camps since 2005.

The prison was built in 1987 and houses 1,245 prisoners.



