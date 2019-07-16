Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib locked in war of words with President Trump

WASHINGTON - It has been a day of drama in Washington, with President Trump insisting his Twitter comments aren't racist. Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, and other representatives disagree.

Trump posted more tweets Tuesday morning going into the afternoon and while he's not naming individuals it's clear "The Squad" that's being referred to includes congresswoman Tlaib.

A lawmaker said the latest Twitter war is like pouring kerosene on an already burning fire. Trump is defending his own comments.

Tlaib has had run-ins with Trump going back to her first day in office and she has repeatedly said he needs to be impeached.

Watch the video above for the full report from Local 4 News at 5.

Those Tweets were NOT Racist. I don’t have a Racist bone in my body! The so-called vote to be taken is a Democrat con game. Republicans should not show “weakness” and fall into their trap. This should be a vote on the filthy language, statements and lies told by the Democrat..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.