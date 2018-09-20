Michigan road construction work stoppage to continue as negotiations break down

DETROIT - Talks between the state of Michigan, road construction operating engineers and Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association (MITA) have broken down, meaning there is no end in sight to an ongoing work stoppage to road construction projects in the state.

Local 4 was told Thursday the parties involved are not talking. The operating engineers will not be back on the job.

This is an abrupt turn in the other direction from what was being reported Wednesday. Local 4 was told there were encouraging signs that the stalemate can at least move a little by putting engineers back on the job, but that's not the case a day later.

Contractors locked out union operating engineers after they refused to negotiate with the trade group that's handled contract negotiations for generations. The engineers who run the heavy equipment stored their gear weeks ago, starting a lockout.

The union representing the engineers, Operating Engineers 324, released a statement Thursday saying it requested a meeting with Gov. Rick Snyder to put an end to what it calls MITA's "involuntary layoff of road builders across the state" but was denied that meeting.

“Operating Engineers 324 has bent over backwards during this entire process to make sure that critical road projects are completed without pain and inconvenience for Michigan drivers. Our road builders showed up every day to do their job, even without a contract since June,” said Operating Engineers 324 President Ken Dombrow. “We are deeply disappointed that MITA is now torpedoing our agreement with the Gov. Rick Snyder administration that would have brought workers and contractors together. The only fair way to resolve this dispute is for OE 324 leaders to meet with the governor immediately so that we can get back to work fixing the roads.”

On Wednesday, Snyder's office had stepped into the middle of the situation to insist it mediate some kind of settlement to move construction along. There have been individual talks between Snyder's office, MITA and the operating engineers, but there have been no face-to-face talks.

"The sooner, the better," a driver said. "It never should have happened in the first place, this delay. They should have worked this out ahead of time, before they started this."

Talks were ongoing Wednesday afternoon but had broken down by Thursday, Local 4 learned.

The governor's office is running the mediation but is not helping to negotiate a new contract. Instead, it is simply trying to figure out a way to get everyone back to work so they can get as much done as possible before winter.

Snyder said the contract negotiations can be dealt with in the winter, which will require MITA and the union to speak with each other directly.

For now, the stoppage continues.

Here's the full statement from the governor's office:

"The state has been talking to both sides in the road-building dispute – the Operating Engineers 324 and MITA – in an attempt to help them build a framework for an agreement that will get everyone back to work. We are pushing hard to have this discussion and an agreement expedited because Gov. Snyder understands motorists’ frustration over these stalled projects.

"We have a historic amount of road funding available this year, and in subsequent years that amount will go even higher. Gov. Snyder wants both sides in this dispute back to work as quickly as possible to end this serious and unacceptable delays. These public works projects have been neglected for decades before Gov. Snyder took office and forced a discussion about road funding increases; now it's time to stop the bickering and get them done.

"In regard to Mayor Fouts’ letter, in checking with MDOT, I have been told the I-696 project was not scheduled for completion until late November. It’s important to note then that the existing closures on I-696 would have been in place right now even if the road building industry was not having this dispute with itself. It’s also unclear what declaring an emergency would actually do to change anything in this situation."

