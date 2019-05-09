Road repair grants announced for 23 Michigan villages, small cities

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced Thursday that 23 villages and cities across the state with populations less than 10,000 will receive road funding grants through a new Community Service Infrastructure Fund (CSIF) program.

Grant awards range from $20,000 to $250,000 for road resurfacing, culvert replacement, pavement crack sealing and shoulder paving. The villages and cities to receive road funding grants include:

St. Louis

Springfield

Tustin

Bronson

Quincy

Thompsonville

Baraga

Ecorse

Marcellus

Bloomingdale

Coleman

Springport

Kaleva

Montrose

Sebewaing

White Cloud

Hillsdale

Breedsville

Maple Rapids

Mancelona

Olivet

North Adams

Hersey

See www.Michigan.gov/TEDF for the project list and details.

Established by the state Legislature in December 2018 and administered by MDOT, the CSIF is considered a "stop-gap" program to help fund road projects in small communities starting this construction season, MDOT said in a news release.

"This grant is great news for communities across the state that need help getting their roads fixed right now," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "I'm glad we've been able to get this new funding out the door quickly so we can get to work meeting some of our most critical infrastructure needs. While this should not be viewed as a solution to our statewide road funding crisis, it will serve as a critical measure of relief for these communities until we implement a real transportation funding solution."

MDOT said successful projects were selected, in part, because they are shovel-ready, paired with planned infrastructure work, coordinated with other road agencies, focused on extending the useful life of the road, and lacked other funding sources.

