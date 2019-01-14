Michigan school employee charged with 5 criminal sexual conduct counts involving children

ALPENA, Mich. - A woman who worked for Alpena Public Schools in northern lower Michigan has been charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct, according to officials.

Heather Winfield, 38, of Alpena, is accused of committing multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct between 2016 and July 2018, authorities said. The investigation began during her tenure with Alpena Public Schools, police said.

Winfield is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct of a child under 13 years old and one count each of first-degree criminal sexual conduct during the commission of a felony, third-degree criminal sexual conduct of a child between 13 and 15 years old, second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under 13 years old, accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.

If convicted, Winfield faces the possibility of life in prison, officials said.

Winfield was arraigned Monday. A preliminary exam conference and prelminary examination still have to be scheduled, police said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.