Michigan Senate OKs 'baby box' bill that would create safe places for parents to surrender babies

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Senate approved a bill Tuesday night that would allow hospitals, police departments and fire departments to install what's called a baby box.

It would serve as a safe container where parents can surrender their newborn babies.

More than 220 babies have been surrendered through Michigan's Safe Delivery program since 2001. The majority of the babies are surrendered at the time of birth. Some parents gave their children to fire stations and police departments in the state.

Monica Kelsey was abandoned as a baby herself, so she feels strongly about the issue. She is a firefighter and the founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

"I don't ever want another child to feel unwanted, because there are so many babies that are wanted by someone," Kelsey said. "It really is encouraging to see Michigan make this step to save abandoned babies and give women of your communities a final last resort."

The legislation is still in the early stages.



