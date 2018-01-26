Michigan State AD Mark Hollis resigns in wake of Larry Nassar case

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State University athletic director Mark Hollis resigned on Friday in wake of the Larry Nassar sex abuse case.

Hollis becomes the second prominent MSU official to step down this week after school president Lou Anna Simon resigned on Wednesday.

Hollis told the media on Friday that his last day will be on Wednesday. His resignation is also a retirement.

"I'll always be a Spartan," he said during a news conference Friday morning. "I don't want anyone to perceive that I'm walking away. I'm walking forward."

A Title IX probe conducted by the university cleared Nassar of sexual assault allegations in 2014. He was, though, advised by the school to avoid being alone with patients while treating their "sensitive areas," but the school didn't follow up on and enforce its request.

At least 12 reported assaults occurred after the investigation ended, according to a university police report that was provided to the FBI for review by the U.S. attorney.

Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages resigned last year after she was suspended for defending Nassar. Klages is accused of downplaying complaints about Nassar in 1997 - 21 years ago.

William Strampel , who was dean of Michigan State's College of Osteopathic Medicine and has been named in lawsuits by victims, announced last month he was taking a leave of absence for medical reasons. Strampel remains a faculty member.

Hollis, like Simon, is a Michigan State graduate. He has been the Spartans' athletic director since 2008 and was chairman of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee last season. Hollis' unique ideas include putting hockey and basketball games in football stadiums and a basketball game on an aircraft carrier.

One of his best friends is a Michigan State icon: Hall of Fame basketball coach Tom Izzo, the best man at his wedding and a former roommate.

The Michigan attorney general is going to review how Michigan State handled the Nassar case, per the school's request. The NCAA has also sent a letter of inquiry to the school "regarding potential NCAA rules violations related to the assaults Larry Nassar perpetrated against girls and young women, including some student-athletes at Michigan State."

