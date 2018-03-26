Michigan State Police: Child killed, 2 injured in distracted driving crash

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A child was killed and two others were injured in a single-car crash in Michigan on Friday.

Michigan State Police said the crash happened just before 9 p.m. on 66th Street near 26th Avenue in Van Buren County's Bangor Township.

Police said a woman was driving her three children when she drove off the road and into a tree. Police said distracted driving was a factor.

The mother was not injured, however, her three children were taken to the hospital. One of her children, a first-grader at Hartford Public Schools, has died. The conditions of the other two are not known.

WOODTV reports the child's name is Jenessa MacEachron, a student at Redwood Elementary.

Hartford Public Schools released this statement:

Dear Hartford Community:

It is with sadness and regret that I inform you of the death of one of our first grade students, Jenessa MacEachron, who passed away last night. Our hearts go out to her family and friends at this time of loss. At this time, I do not have details about a memorial or burial service. We will be providing counseling support for the Redwood Elementary students and staff during this difficult time. If you feel that you or your child needs to talk with someone further or needs additional support or resources, please do not hesitate to call me at 621-7000 for assistance.

With deepest sympathies,

Andy Hubbard

Superintendent

