Michigan State Police cracking down on M-39 Southfield Freeway speeders

If you're speeding down the Southfield Freeway today, consider yourself warned.

Michigan State Police is beginning a special enforcement campaign to cut down on speeding drivers on M-39.

"We have received a lot of complaints about speed on the Southfield Freeway. We hear you! The Special Enforcement Section will be on the lookout for speeders on M39 for awhile. Hopefully drivers will slow down on their own. If not... Consider yourself warned," MSP said in a Tweet.

The speed limit on the Southfield Freeway is 55 mph, by the way.

Also see: A brief history of Michigan's speed limits



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.