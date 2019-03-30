News

Michigan State Police: Evidence doesn't match shooting victim's story

Victim reported being shot while driving

By Natasha Dado

DETROIT - Michigan State Police are investigating a nonfatal shooting that happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. 

Inkster police received a call from a man who reported he was shot in one of his legs by an unknown person while driving near Avondale Street and Middlebelt Road.

MSP detectives responded to the scene to investigate the shooting. Evidence gathered at the scene does not match up with the victim's story, police said. 

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.  Detectives are still working to solve the case.

 

