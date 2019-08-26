Michigan State Police find 32-year-old woman unresponsive after hit-and-run crash

The victim was hospitalized due the severity of her injuries. (WDIV)

SANBORN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened overnight Monday on Behning Road in Sanborn Township.

When troopers arrived they found a 32-year-old Alpena County woman was unresponsive after apparently having been struck by an unknown vehicle that left before police arrived.

The woman was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries. She was later hospitalized due the severity of her injuries.

The investigation process is currently underway and anyone with information is asked to contact the state police's Alpena post at 989-354-4101.

