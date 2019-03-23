News

Michigan State Police investigating fatal shooting near Rouge River Bridge

Homicide investigation launched

By Natasha Dado

DETROIT - Michigan State Police have launched a homicide investigation into a fatal shooting on I-75 near the Rouge River Bridge.

Police were notified about the incident at 3:30 a.m. Saturday after a witness called to report the shooting. 

The victim, a 28-year-old man from Lincoln Park, was taken to Oakwood Hospital in Dearborn and treated for a gunshot wound. Police said he died at the hospital. 

According to police, the shooting happened while two vehicles were traveling down the freeway. Southbound I-75 at Livernois was shut down at 5:30 a.m. as part of an investigation into the shooting. The freeway has now been reopened. 

