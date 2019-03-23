Michigan State Police investigating fatal shooting near Rouge River Bridge

Police have launched a homicide investigation into a fatal shooting on I-75 near the Rouge River Bridge.

DETROIT - Michigan State Police have launched a homicide investigation into a fatal shooting on I-75 near the Rouge River Bridge.

Police were notified about the incident at 3:30 a.m. Saturday after a witness called to report the shooting.

The victim, a 28-year-old man from Lincoln Park, was taken to Oakwood Hospital in Dearborn and treated for a gunshot wound. Police said he died at the hospital.

According to police, the shooting happened while two vehicles were traveling down the freeway. Southbound I-75 at Livernois was shut down at 5:30 a.m. as part of an investigation into the shooting. The freeway has now been reopened.

Homicide Investigation: On 3/23 at approximately 3:30 AM, MSP 911 was notified of a freeway shooting on I-75 near the Rouge bridge. They received only one call and the only information was one of the vehicles was a silver or white Chrysler 300. The caller was just a witness. pic.twitter.com/tgIIsZCBss — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) March 23, 2019

The victim in this incident has been identified as a 28 year old male from Lincoln Park. Southbound I 75 remains closed as canine units search the freeway for evidence. More information will be released as the investigation continues. — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) March 23, 2019

