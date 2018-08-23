Michigan State Police makes 35 arrests in prostitution stings across 19 counties

GAYLORD, Mich. - Michigan State Police made 35 arrests during a recent string of prostitution sings across 19 Northern Michigan counties.

Michigan State Police posts and multijurisdictional task force teams have joined with participating sheriff’s offices and city police departments to conduct enforcement operations across 19 counties in northern Michigan aimed at arresting individuals using the Internet to obtain the services of prostitutes.

To date, 35 arrests have been made in seven counties, during nine enforcement initiatives.

73 total criminal counts have been levied, with 70 of the criminal counts evenly split between solicitation for prostitution and using a computer to commit a crime.

The remaining arrest counts involved marijuana possession, oxycodone possession and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. One person was arrested twice during these operations.

Here's the list of arrests and charges connected to the stings:

